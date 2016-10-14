Friday's NHL Capsules

Mike Fisher redirected Roman Josi's shot late in the second period for the go-ahead power-play goal, and Nashville beat Chicago 3-2 on Friday night in its season opener.
Fisher's goal was Nashville's third with the man advantage. P.K. Subban, Nashville's big offseason addition, scored the first goal of the season, Josi had a power-play goal, and Ryan Johansen had three assists.
Marcus Kruger and Niklas Hjalmarsson scored for Chicago, which has lost its first two games this season playing with six rookies in the lineup. The Blackhawks have allowed six power-play goals in their first two games.
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped a flurry of shots with Chicago on the man advantage over the final 1:46 to preserve the win.
Nashville improved to 4-1-1 over its last six season openers.
OILERS 5, FLAMES 3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for his second straight three-point game to lead Edmonton.
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Jordan Eberle and Mark Letestu also scored to help the Oilers complete a sweep of the teams' season-opening home-and-home series. Cam Talbot finished with 32 saves.
Sean Monahan and Michael Frolik scored for the Flames, who fell to 0-5-1 in their last six home openers. Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots.
After scoring his third goal of the season in the first period, McDavid helped set up Eberle's tying goal in the second and Draisaitl's go-ahead score early in the third.
FLYERS 4, KINGS 2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boyd Gordon and Sean Couturier scored 48 seconds apart to kick off Philadelphia's four-goal second period.
Couturier got two goals, Mark Streit also scored and Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves as the Flyers took a 4-0 lead while winning their season opener for the first time since 2011.
Drew Doughty and Brayden McNabb scored in the home opener for the Kings, whose 50th anniversary season is off to an 0-2 start.
Jeff Zatkoff made his home debut with 26 saves in his first game as the Kings' presumptive starter in the absence of Jonathan Quick. The Vezina Trophy finalist is out for several weeks with a groin injury.
