Merced Bears football defeats El Capitan Gauchos 47-7

Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) turns to throw during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Andrew Kuhn
Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) shakes hands with El Capitan senior Harrison Emery (62) during the coin toss prior to a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan junior wide receiver Jamie Ruiz (21) fights for extra yards as he is stopped by the Merced defense during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt, left, looks on during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan junior wide receiver Jamie Ruiz (21) pulls in a pass during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
The Merced student section cheers on the Bears during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren (1) scrambles out of the pocket during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced freshman Delilah Campos, 14, waves a flag following a Merced Bears touchdown during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced senior running back Paul Scoggins is stopped by the El Capitan defense during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) is hit by El Capitan junior Adrian Torres (36) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan junior wide receiver Jamie Ruiz (21) is tackled by Merced senior linebacker Raul Villarreal (8) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren (1) tucks the ball and runs upfield during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan junior wide receiver Jamie Ruiz (21) rushes upfield during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced senior outside linebacker Luis Canela III (10) signals an incomplete catch after breaking up an El Capitan pass during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan senior receiver Camron Griffin (7) pulls in a pass during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced senior running back Rayveon Slaton (22) runs past a defender during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan senior wide receiver Travis Minor (16) fights for extra yards as Merced senior safety Isac Cantu (21) attempts to wrap him up during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan senior running back Gordon Harris (39) is stopped by the Merced defense during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) turns upfield during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren (1) throws a pass during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) scrambles upfield during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
El Capitan junior running back Garrett Egan (6) fights his way through the Merced defensive line during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) attempts to slip a tackle during a game against El Capitan at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Bears beat the Gauchos 47-7.
