Friday's Sports In Brief

BASEBALL
CLEVELAND (AP) — When the ball disappeared over the outfield wall, Francisco Lindor raised his right fist and took off.
Smiling with every stride, Cleveland's superstar-in-the-making shortstop sprinted around the bases like he was being chased. He and the Indians aren't slowing down for anything this October.
Lindor hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Corey Kluber silenced Toronto's booming bats, giving the Indians a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series.
Lindor connected on an 0-2 changeup from Marco Estrada and tore around the basepaths as the bend-but-don't-break Indians won their fourth straight playoff game in this most unexpected season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Losing the opener might not be Toronto's only setback early in the AL Championship Series.
Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis aggravated an injury in his right knee during a 2-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians and afterward sounded pessimistic about his chances of returning in the series.
Travis is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday before Game 2 and the Blue Jays are hoping for good results. Toronto manager John Gibbons didn't want to guess whether Travis would be available for the remainder of the series.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos had surgery on his right knee and his rehabilitation is expected to take six-to-eight months.
Washington says Ramos had the operation hours after the team's season ended with a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of their NL Division Series.
Ramos was injured last month, during the last week of the regular season. During Friday's surgery, he had his knee's ACL reconstructed and the medial meniscus and lateral meniscus repaired.
NFL
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada took a giant step closer to becoming home of the Raider Nation after state lawmakers narrowly approved a hotel tax increase that would put $750 million in public money toward an NFL stadium partly funded by billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.
A cadre of lobbyists for the project strained over the past week to overcome conservative anxiety over a tax increase and liberal objections to subsidizing one of the world's richest men, eventually securing the bare minimum number of Assembly votes to hit the required two-thirds majority. Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who views the $1.9 billion stadium as a way to ensure Las Vegas' continued dominance in tourism, is expected to sign the deal Monday in Las Vegas.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Raiders running back Latavius Murray will miss his second consecutive game because of a toe injury, leaving rookies DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard to split the majority of carries against Kansas City on Sunday.
Murray has not practiced since Oakland's Week 4 win in Baltimore and has declined to discuss his injury with reporters. Murray wore a walking boot for a few days last week but has not been seen in it this week.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Darrelle Revis gave his hamstring a workout and came away feeling pretty good about his chances of playing Monday night at Arizona.
The New York Jets cornerback returned to practice for the first time since injuring a hamstring two weeks ago. Revis was a limited participant after doing just individual drills Thursday.
NBA
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James, Kevin Love and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers spent the last month lobbying for their friend and teammate J.R. Smith to get rewarded for his role in their championship run last season.
Eleven days before they begin their title defense, Smith finally got the deal he wanted.
The shooting guard announced he has agreed to terms with the Cavs. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it's for four years and $57 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the package has not been signed.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The college basketball season is officially here.
From North Carolina's "Late Night With Roy" event to Kentucky's "Big Blue Madness" that drew a packed crowd to Rupp Arena, Friday night featured a busy schedule of Midnight Madness-style events around the country that stand as the ceremonial kickoff to the 2016-17 season.
Similar events took place at Michigan State, Arizona, Maryland, Iowa State and Connecticut among other schools.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's lopsided victories had raised expectations so high for the No. 7 Cardinals that a close victory seemed unlikely against an outmatched opponent.
But a second straight defeat looked possible against Duke until a late penalty by the Blue Devils allowed quarterback Lamar Jackson to seal a shaky win for the Cardinals.
Jackson provided a cushion with a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:32 remaining and Louisville held off Duke 24-14, and the outcome was all that mattered to the Cardinals.
GOLF
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Scott Piercy keeps finding ways to score even when he's not making a lot of putts.
Piercy pitched in from 40 yards for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole, helping him keep a two-shot cushion at the rain-delayed Safeway Open until it became too dark to continue.
A steady rain that fell on Silverado for most of the bleak day halted the second round for 2 hours, 36 minutes as water began to pool on the tee boxes and the corners of the greens. The delay meant the second round could not be completed until Saturday morning.
Bill Haas had a 2-under 70 in the morning and finished 36 holes in 8-under 136.
Piercy, who opened with a course-record 62, made only one of his four birdie chances until his eagle at No. 9, and he followed with a 10-foot birdie on the next hole to reach 14-under par. He missed a 5-foot birdie on the 12th hole, his last of the day.
AUTO RACING
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Joe Gibbs Racing made another big statement in qualifying at Kansas Speedway.
The dominant Sprint Cup team this season, JGR swept the top three spots for the second race in the round of 12 of the Chase. Matt Kenseth will start on the pole after his lap of 192.089 mph, Kyle Busch will start alongside him and Carl Edwards will start right behind them in third.
Throw in Martin Truex Jr., whose Furniture Row team has an alliance with the Gibbs boys, and there will be quite a Toyota presence leading the field to the green flag Sunday.
Comments