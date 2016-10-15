Poulter settles for par at Macau Open, 5 strokes back

Ian Poulter carded three birdies over the final six holes Saturday to finish the third round with an even-par 71 and a share of 14th place at the Macau Open.
Poulter had a triple bogey on the par-4 10th hole but made up some ground on the back nine at the Macau Golf and Country Club to close at 5-under 208, five strokes off the lead.
Anirban Lahiri, the 2014 champion, and Chikkarangappa both shot 69 to share the lead at 10-under 203.
Poulter was coming off 14 weeks on the sidelines because of an arthritic joint in his right foot, although he remained involved as a non-playing vice captain for Europe in its Ryder Cup loss to the United States.
Carlos Pigem, who had a share of the first-round lead with Poulter, was tied for third with four others after a 69.
