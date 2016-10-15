Atwater sophomore Christian Parga crosses the finish line during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
Merced's Quinn Hagerman, left, leads the pack during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Buhach Colony senior Jose Prado leads the race during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Golden Valley senior Samantha Perez climbs the hill during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Atwater runners warm up prior to the girls open two mile race during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Merced junior John Hagerman competes during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Livingston sophomore Holester Galvan competes in the boys open two mile race during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Buhach Colony sophomore Reyna Ochoa leads the pack to the finish line during the girls open two mile race at the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Runners make their way up the hill during the first turn of the girls open two mile race at the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Golden Valley senior Immanuel Wright, left, competes during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Merced's Ciara Colon competes during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Runners compete during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Merced's Ciara Colon, right, runs in second during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Atwater senior Ricardo Villa, left, competes in the boys open two mile race during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Runners make their way up the hill during the boys open two mile race at the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Merced's Ciara Colon sprints toward the finish line during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Runners make the turn during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Merced's Jackie Aleman competes during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Buhach Colony senior Jose Prado leads the pack during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Runners compete during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Atwater sophomore Clara Harman competes during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Runners compete in the girls open two mile race during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Golden Valley senior Samantha Perez crosses the finish line during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Merced's Jackie Aleman competes during the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Runners take off from the starting line during the girls open two mile race in the Merced County Championships cross country meet at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
