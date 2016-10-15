No. 11 Baylor still undefeated after 49-7 win over Kansas

Seth Russell threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while playing only the first half, Ryan Reid returned the first of his two interceptions for a score and No. 11 Baylor remained undefeated with a 49-7 win over Kansas on Saturday.
Shock Linwood's 4-yard score on the first play after a Kansas fumble was his 36th career rushing touchdown and broke a tie with Alfred Anderson for the most in school history. Linwood was already the career rushing leader for the Bears (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).
Kansas (1-5, 0-3) had five turnovers that led to 21 points for the Bears. The Jayhawks have lost 15 Big 12 games in a row, and dropped 36 consecutive road games since winning at UTEP seven years ago.
Reid's 64-yard interception return ended the first offensive drive for Kansas and gave the Bears a 14-0 lead.
"We were just trying to make a statement. A lot of people they thought that Iowa State game, that's who we are, which it's not," Reid said, referring to a 45-42 win two weeks ago when Baylor's only lead came on a game-ending field goal. "We had to make a statement with our next game, and Kansas was in the way."
Reid returned a pick in the second quarter 52 yards to the Jayhawks 19, but Baylor then had the first of its three missed field goals.
The Bears led 42-0 after Russell's last pass, a 4-yard TD to Ishmael Zamora with 1:45 left in the first half.
Russell, 14-0 when starting for Baylor, was 9-of-22 passing for 144 yards. He led the Bears with 68 yards rushing, and got flipped after he leaped in the end zone for a 26-yard TD when converting a fourth-and-3 to make it 21-0 in the first quarter.
"We had five turnovers offensively, and I think they got 21 points off those turnovers, which is crazy because we put them in serious situations and our defense kept playing," Kansas coach David Beaty said. "Offensively, we've got to get better in a lot of ways. We made some strides last week, and then today we took several steps back."
TAKEAWAYS
Kansas: It's not a good day when the highlight is probably the 82-yard punt by Cole Moos , who had the wind to his back and had the ball roll to the Baylor 3 after a great bounce off the turf. Sure, the Jayhawks were five-touchdown underdogs, but this was a bit of a backward step for second-year coach David Beaty's team. They were also big underdogs a week earlier in a one-point loss at home to TCU after missing three field goals in the fourth quarter.
Baylor: While the Bears are already bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season, and the only FBS team to be 6-0 for the fourth year in a row, they haven't really been tested. The only team with a winning record they've played this year is Oklahoma State, which had four turnovers and two fourth-quarter drives end inside the 5. The other Baylor opponents went into Saturday with a combined 5-22 record, and that doesn't even include the Kansas loss in Waco. The Bears will get tested, still with No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 20 West Virginia on the road.
"We know that the lion's share of our schedule lies in front of us, and the toughest part is the second half," acting head coach Jim Grobe said. "Our guys realize that we're happy to be 6-0 right now, but we know positively that we're going to have to play great down the stretch."
UP NEXT
Kansas: Plays four of its next five games at home, starting next Saturday against Oklahoma St.
Baylor: Another open date before playing at Texas on Oct. 29.
Comments