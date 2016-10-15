Sports

October 15, 2016 5:03 PM

Stony Brook overtakes Rhode Island 14-3

The Associated Press
STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Stacey Bedell and Jordan Gowins each ran for more than 100 yards and punched in back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns Saturday to lead Stony Brook in a 14-3 win over Rhode Island.

Trailing 3-0 midway through the fourth quarter, Stony Brook (4-2, 3-0 Colonial) got its first score with 10:09 to play when Bedell ran in from the 1. The Seawolves then held Rhode Island to three-and-out, setting up a 56-yard drive capped by Gowins' 2-yard TD run with 3:40 left.

Bedell finished with 138 yards on 26 carries and Gowins 108 yards with 21 carries. Przemyslaw Popek missed two field goals.

Rhode Island (1-6, 0-4) took an early lead with a 32-yard field goal from Justin Rohrwasser to cap a 68-yard drive in the first quarter. Jordan Vazzano completed 13 of 30 passes for 100 yards for the Rams.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Merced's Jake Foss back in action

View more video

Sports Videos