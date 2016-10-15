Stony Brook overtakes Rhode Island 14-3

Stacey Bedell and Jordan Gowins each ran for more than 100 yards and punched in back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns Saturday to lead Stony Brook in a 14-3 win over Rhode Island.
Trailing 3-0 midway through the fourth quarter, Stony Brook (4-2, 3-0 Colonial) got its first score with 10:09 to play when Bedell ran in from the 1. The Seawolves then held Rhode Island to three-and-out, setting up a 56-yard drive capped by Gowins' 2-yard TD run with 3:40 left.
Bedell finished with 138 yards on 26 carries and Gowins 108 yards with 21 carries. Przemyslaw Popek missed two field goals.
Rhode Island (1-6, 0-4) took an early lead with a 32-yard field goal from Justin Rohrwasser to cap a 68-yard drive in the first quarter. Jordan Vazzano completed 13 of 30 passes for 100 yards for the Rams.
