Winnik scores twice as Caps beat Isles in home opener

Daniel Winnik gave the Washington Capitals an early taste of the scoring depth they'd hoped to upgrade after another early playoff exit.
Winnik scored twice, on a deflection and a dazzling one-man effort, as the Capitals beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Saturday night in their home opener. Winnik's fifth career multi-goal game was his second in 22 regular-season games in a Capitals uniform.
Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 21 of the 22 shots the Islanders put on net as the Capitals bounced back from a season-opening shootout loss at Pittsburgh to pick up their first victory. It took until almost halfway through last season for Washington to lose two consecutive games in any fashion as it won the Presidents' Trophy.
With that and other brand-new banners hanging from the rafters, the Capitals honored longtime winger Jason Chimera, who left to sign with the Islanders in the offseason, and got production from one of the players they're counting on to help replace him. Chimera received a hearty standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period that commemorated his seven seasons in Washington and a few memorable playoff goals.
Winnik had no goals in 12 playoff games last spring after coming over from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline. The Capitals made a point of upgrading their forward depth over the summer, most notably by acquiring center Lars Eller from Montreal, but Winnik putting points on the board can only help.
After deflecting John Carlson's point shot past backup goalie Thomas Greiss to open the scoring 11:58 into the first period, Winnik got on the highlight reel with his second goal of the night. Winnik poked the puck up ice to himself and around Travis Hamonic as the defenseman fell down before deking and beating Greiss 7:46 into the second.
Winnik scored twice only three times in his previous 625 NHL games for the Coyotes, Sharks, Ducks, Avalanche, Penguins and Maple Leafs.
Ryan Strome scored a first-period power-play goal for the Islanders, who have no points through two games after losing to the Rangers on Thursday. Like that loss, this game featured rookie mistakes as Mathew Barzal took two penalties in the first 5:06 in his NHL debut.
Greiss stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced in his first start of the season.
NOTES: Islanders rookie Anthony Beauvillier was a healthy scratch for Barzal. Coach Jack Capuano said the team had to figure out what the 19-year-olds could do because carrying only six defensemen is not the long-term plan. ... The Capitals went 0 for 5 on the power play and are now 0 for 8 through two games.
UP NEXT
Islanders: Welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Barclays Center on Sunday for their home opener and the start of five consecutive home games.
Capitals: Host the Colorado Avalanche and new coach Jared Bednar on Tuesday.
