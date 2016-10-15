Ward, Marleau lead Sharks to victory over Blue Jackets 3-2

Mikkel Boedker and Joel Ward scored for an early lead and Patrick Marleau had an empty-net power-play goal, leading the San Jose Sharks over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night.
Martin Jones made 26 saves for San Jose, which beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in its season opener Wednesday.
Zach Werenski and Josh Anderson each got his first goal for Columbus, which has lost its first two games this season.
Boedker scored 9:22 into the first period when a dump-in play by Logan Couture led to a tricky rebound off goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The puck was deflected to Boedker, who buried it over Bobrovsky's left shoulder.
Brenden Dillon and Couture were both credited with assists.
Just over five minutes later, a pass from the corner by Brent Burns found Ward in front of the net, and he sneaked the puck under Bobrovsky's right pad. Chris Tierney also earned an assist.
Bobrovsky made 35 saves.
Rookie Werenski got the Jackets on the board 3:44 into the second period on a power play. It was the first goal of Werenski's three-day-old NHL career, with assists from Alexander Wennberg and Cam Atkinson.
Brandon Dubinsky went off for tripping at 2:08, and the Jackets pulled Bobrovsky at 1:20, but Marleau slammed the door with his empty-netter with 33 seconds left.
Anderson scored with 23 seconds left.
NOTES: Columbus' Ryan Murray, injured while blocking a shot in the season-opening loss to the Bruins, missed his first game after playing 85 consecutive games. ... Gregory Campbell was suspended by the Blue Jackets after refusing to report to the minor league Cleveland Monsters, reported The Columbus Dispatch. ... Couture has three points in two games.
UP NEXT
Blue Jackets: Columbus is off until next Friday, when it faces the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sharks: San Jose heads to New York to face the Rangers on Monday.
