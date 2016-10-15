Sports

October 15, 2016 7:08 PM

Kessel, Fleury lead Penguins in 3-2 win over Ducks

By DAN SCIFO Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Phil Kessel's power-play goal in the second-period stood as the game-winner in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Ian Cole and Conor Sheary also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight home games against Anaheim and are 6-1 in their last seven games overall against the Ducks. Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves.

Chris Kunitz got his 200th assist with the Penguins in his 500th game with the team. Kunitz, who was acquired from Anaheim in 2009, became the 18th player and fifth active to play 500 games with Pittsburgh.

Corey Perry scored his first of the season and 13th goal in 14 games against Pittsburgh. Cam Fowler scored on the power play for the Ducks, who haven't won in Pittsburgh in more than four years.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 42 shots in his debut with the Ducks.

