Kessel, Fleury lead Penguins in 3-2 win over Ducks

Pittsburgh Penguin center Evgeni Malkin, right, passes the puck from behind the Anaheim Ducks net to set up the Penguins' first goal scored in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. John Heller / AP Photo
John Heller
AP Photo
Pittsburgh Penguin goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, stops a shot on goal by Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
John Heller
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry, left, shot on goal is stopped by Pittsburgh Penguin goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
John Heller
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks Jakob Silfverberg, left, checks Pittsburgh Penguin's Evgeni Malkin, right, at center ice in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
John Heller
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano, left, shoots the puck towards the net behind Pittsburgh Penguin's Trevor Daley, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
John Heller
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier, center, stops a shot on goal in front of Anaheim's Kevin Bieksa, left, and Pittsburgh Penguin's Kris Letang in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
John Heller
AP Photo
Pittsburgh Penguin goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, stops a shot on goal by Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
John Heller
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier, center, stops a shot on goal in front of Anaheim's Kevin Bieksa, left, Pittsburgh Penguin's Kris Letang in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
John Heller
AP Photo
