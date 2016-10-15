Sceviour and Barkov lift Panthers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

Colton Sceviour scored his first goal for Florida and Aleksander Barkov added his second goal of the season to lead the Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
Sceviour signed with the Panthers as a free agent in July.
Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored goals for Florida and Marchessault recorded two assists. Jaromir Jagr also had an assist.
Barkov's goal made it 3-1 with 2:22 left and Marchessault added an empty-netter about a minute later. The Panthers won their second straight and the Red Wings fall to 0-2.
Darren Helm scored for Detroit while Petr Mrazek stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings.
Roberto Luongo had 21 saves for the Panthers.
Trailing 2-0, the Red Wings closed to within one on the goal by Helm with 6:53 left in the first. Gustav Nyquist passed from behind the net to Helm in the slot and his one-timer beat Luongo.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead on Trocheck's goal 1:10 in. Trocheck passed from behind the net and the puck bounced off the skate of Red Wings player Dylan Larkin and into the net.
Florida stretched its lead to 2-0 when Sceviour took a cross-ice pass from Marchessault in the bottom of the right circle and fired it past Mrazek at 10:01.
NOTES: Panthers rookie Denis Malgin recorded an assist on Sceviour's goal for his first NHL point. ... Panthers F Reilly Smith's brother Brendan is a defenseman for the Red Wings. ... Andreas Athanasiou, a healthy scratch opening night, played on the top line with Frans Nielsen and Henrik Zetterberg for the Red Wings.
UP NEXT
Red Wings: Hosting Ottawa on Monday
Panthers: Visiting Tampa Bay on Tuesday
