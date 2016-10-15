Sports

October 15, 2016 7:08 PM

Sceviour and Barkov lift Panthers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

The Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla.

Colton Sceviour scored his first goal for Florida and Aleksander Barkov added his second goal of the season to lead the Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Sceviour signed with the Panthers as a free agent in July.

Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored goals for Florida and Marchessault recorded two assists. Jaromir Jagr also had an assist.

Barkov's goal made it 3-1 with 2:22 left and Marchessault added an empty-netter about a minute later. The Panthers won their second straight and the Red Wings fall to 0-2.

Darren Helm scored for Detroit while Petr Mrazek stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings.

Roberto Luongo had 21 saves for the Panthers.

Trailing 2-0, the Red Wings closed to within one on the goal by Helm with 6:53 left in the first. Gustav Nyquist passed from behind the net to Helm in the slot and his one-timer beat Luongo.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead on Trocheck's goal 1:10 in. Trocheck passed from behind the net and the puck bounced off the skate of Red Wings player Dylan Larkin and into the net.

Florida stretched its lead to 2-0 when Sceviour took a cross-ice pass from Marchessault in the bottom of the right circle and fired it past Mrazek at 10:01.

NOTES: Panthers rookie Denis Malgin recorded an assist on Sceviour's goal for his first NHL point. ... Panthers F Reilly Smith's brother Brendan is a defenseman for the Red Wings. ... Andreas Athanasiou, a healthy scratch opening night, played on the top line with Frans Nielsen and Henrik Zetterberg for the Red Wings.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Hosting Ottawa on Monday

Panthers: Visiting Tampa Bay on Tuesday

