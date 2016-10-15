Cook's 75-yard bomb lifts UT-Martin past Murray St, 38-31

Troy Cook hit Greg McKillion for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 9:56 left to lift Tennessee-Martin to a 38-31 Ohio Valley Conference victory over Murray State Saturday.
The Skyhawks (4-3, 3-1) built a 20-7 lead in the first quarter, but Murray State (1-5, 1-2) came back to take a 21-20 lead midway through the second. UT-Martin took the lead with 3:17 left in the half when Cook hit Londell Lee from 11-yards out for a 27-21 advantage.
Murray State rallied behind a 23-yard touchdown pass from KD Humphries to Jesse Blackburn with 12: 55 left in the game and the Racers took the lead, 31-30 with 10:06 left on a 50-yard field goal by Connor Mitchell.
Cook was 21 of 38 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Skyhawks.
Humphries was 23 of 44 for 248 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw an interception.
