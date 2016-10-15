Earp on target, Lamar comes back for 32-31 win over NW State

Carson Earp passed to Dewan Thompson in the back of the end zone with six seconds left in the game to complete an improbable comeback as Lamar topped Northwestern State 32-31 on Saturday night.
Earp loaded up from the 22 on fourth down and hit Thompson just over the outstretched arms of the Demon defender for the win.
Lamar (3-3, 3-1 Southland Conference) trailed 31-18 with 6:44 left in the game. Earp hit Marcus Daggs on a 36-yard scoring strike with 1:43 remaining. The Cardinals recovered the ensuing onside kick and drove 58 yards, following a penalty, in nine plays to win.
Earp was 29-of-52 for a career-high 412 yards passing and four touchdowns. Thompson pulled in four for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Zae Giles grabbed 10 for 118 yards. Earp also rushed for 63 yards.
De'Mard Llorens led Northwestern State (1-5, 0-4), rushing for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Comments