Ciganda beats Lee in LPGA Tour playoff in South Korea

Carlota Ciganda beat Alison Lee with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the rainy LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship after each player lost big leads.
The 26-year-old Spaniard won with a 6-foot putt after Lee's birdie chip from the rough off the back edge of the green missed a half-inch to the right.
Ciganda overcame a five-stroke deficit to Lee on the front nine, then blew a five-stroke lead on the final five holes — getting into the playoff when Lee bogeyed the par-5 18th after hitting into the water.
Ciganda played the final five holes in 4 over — making a double bogey on 14 and bogeys on 16 and 18 — for a 2-over 70 to match Lee at 10-under 278 at Sky 72.
Lee had a 75 after taking a three-stroke lead into the round. The 21-year-old American is a student at UCLA.
Ciganda won her first LPGA Tour title and became the third European winner this year, joining Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and Germany's Caroline Masson. Lee is winless in two full seasons on the tour.
