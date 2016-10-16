Cibulkova wins 3rd title in Linz, qualifies for WTA Finals

Dominika Cibulkova won her third title of the season and seventh overall by beating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-3, 7-5 in the Generali Ladies final on Sunday.
The triumph earned the 10th-ranked Slovak a berth at the season-ending WTA Finals for the first time.
The second-seeded Cibulkova also won at Katowice in April and Eastbourne in June, and appeared in three more finals this year.
Cibulkova, who was seeded second, avoided break points to take the opening set but dropped her serve while leading 3-1 in the second and saved four Golubic set points at 5-4.
Golubic, who started the year in 178th before climbing to 62nd, played her second career final after winning at Gstaad in July.
