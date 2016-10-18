UP resident Peterson finishes first in Detroit marathon

A western Upper Peninsula man has finished first in the 39th annual Detroit Free Press/Talmer Bank Marathon in Detroit.
Alan Peterson of Bessemer finished the race Sunday in 2 hours, 19 minutes, 20 seconds.
Russia's Lioudmila Kortchaguina is the women's winner, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 43 minutes, 54 seconds.
The newspaper reports that Tom Davis and teammate, Alfredo De Los Santos, held hands to finish in a tie for first-place in the disabilities division hand-cyclist race in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 39 seconds. Davis of Fremont, Indiana, also finished first in last year's hand-cyclist race.
More than 26,000 people signed up to participate in the weekend events, which included a 5K run and kids' run on Saturday.
