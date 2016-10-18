Beckham's career day, late 66-yard TD lead Giants

A banged-up Odell Beckham Jr. turned a short fourth-and-1 pass into a winning 66-yard catch and run with 1:24 to play Sunday as the New York Giants snapped a three-game losing streak with a stunning 27-23 victory over the hurting Baltimore Ravens.
The win was the 700th in franchise history. Beckham gave it to the Giants with a career day despite going to the locker room with a hip pointer in the second quarter. Beckham returned before the half and made the Giants (3-3) a winner with a spectacular second half. It featured a 75-yard touchdown catch and a 43-yard reception that set up one of Josh Brown's two field goals.
The Ravens (3-3) lost their third straight.
Beckham finished with eight catches for 222 yards. His late heroics saved the Giants, who were on the verge of a fourth straight loss after Terrance West scored on a 2-yard run with a 2:04 to play, giving the Ravens a short-lived 23-20 lead.
West's second short touchdown run came three plays after Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was flagged for a questionable pass interference at the New York 8. He had inside position on Breshad Perriman on a long pass from Joe Flacco and the Ravens receiver seemed to commit offensive interference.
Flacco (26 of 48 for 307 yards) drove the Ravens to the Giants 24 in the waning seconds thanks to a shaky fourth-down roughing-the-passer call. But his final pass was knocked down in the end zone.
New York's defense also stopped the Ravens on a fourth-down inside the 1 earlier in the quarter.
Manning (32 of 46 for 403 yards) also a threw 24-yard touchdown pass to Roger Lewis Jr. Brown had field goals of 21 and 31 yards.
Justin Tucker kicked field goals of 23, 39 and 35 yards in Marty Mornhinweg's first game as Baltimore offensive coordinator.
BYRD HONORED
Before the game, the Giants held a moment of silence for former Jets defensive end Dennis Byrd. The 50-year-old Byrd, who walked again after being paralyzed in a game, was killed in an automobile accident Saturday. The Giants and Jets have played in the same facility for more than three decades.
INJURIES
The Ravens came into the game without five starters: WR Steve Smith Sr., T Ronnie Stanley, G Marshal Yanda, Returner Devin Hester Sr. and LB C.J. Mosley. CB Jimmy Smith did not play in the second half because of a concussion.
DELAYS
Fans were delayed getting into MetLife Stadium because of an investigation into a fatal accident that happened around 3:30 a.m. on the major road next to the facility. It was not cleared until roughly two hours before game time.
NEXT UP
In a scheduling oddity, the Ravens are back at MetLife Stadium to play the Jets next Sunday.
The Giants head to London, where they will be the visitors against the Rams in an early game on Sunday, with a 9:30 a.m. EDT kickoff.
Comments