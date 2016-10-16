O'Reilly's 4 points lift Sabres over Oilers 6-2

Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres pounded the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Sunday night for their first victory of the season.
Brian Gionta also scored twice, and Kyle Okposo and Matt Moulson had Buffalo's other goals. Robin Lehner made 31 saves.
Benoit Pouliot and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers, who had won back-to-back games before the loss.
Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots for Edmonton. Jonas Gustavsson relieved Talbot in the second period and stopped the only shot he faced before exiting with an injury about 10 minutes later.
