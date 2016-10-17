Man claims self-defense in college football player's death

A man charged in the fatal shooting a college football player says he fired in self-defense.
Lamont Postell Jr. of Miami Gardens faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Authorities say the 24-year-old fatally shot Bethune-Cookman University linebacker Don'Kevious Johnson and wounded two other students in February after a fight at a party.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ey60Ay ) that Postell's attorney filed a motion saying Postell was attacked first by Johnson and a friend. Postell said he warned Johnson that he was armed, and he fired when Johnson approached again "to either save his life or prevent further infliction of serious bodily injury."
Johnson's brother, Gregory Davis, told the newspaper that Postell intentionally antagonized the football player at the party and threw the first punch when they began to fight.
Comments