Clemson coach: Injured RB Wayne Gallman won't practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says starting tailback Wayne Gallman will be out of practice this week as he goes through concussion protocol.
Gallman missed most of No. 4 Clemson's 24-17 overtime win against North Carolina State when he took a hard hit in the opening quarter and was taken into the locker room.
Swinney says Gallman looked and sounded good when he spoke with him Monday, but added he would the running back will be kept from workouts until he's cleared. The Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are off Saturday. They return to action against No. 13 Florida State on Oct. 29.
Gallman set the school's single-season rushing mark with 1,527 yards a year ago. He leads the team with 489 yards and five TDs.
