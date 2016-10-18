WAC Championship golf at Rancho Del Rey

Ceres High School senior Monika Ramirez lines up her putt during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Los Banos High School senior Morgan Pimentel hits a tee shot during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Livingston High School senior Monica Garcia hits a tee shot during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Ceres High School senior Hannah Smith putts during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Patterson High School junior Tatianna Tafoya hits a tee shot during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Los Banos senior Victoria Brasil putts during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Livingston High School senior Alexi Gonzalez hits a tee shot during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Los Banos High School senior Morgan Pimentel putts during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Livingston High School junior Marisol Padilla lines up her putt during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Pacheco High School freshman Hortencia Gonzalez, left, walks across the green during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Pacheco High School freshman Sophia Nino putts during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Livingston High School junior Marisol Padilla reacts to missing a putt during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Patterson High School senior Emma Hansen aims for the green during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Livingston sophomore Annie Winton putts during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Patterson High School junior Tatianna Tafoya looks down the fairway before hitting a tee shot during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Patterson High School junior Tatianna Tafoya, left, hits from the bunker during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Los Banos senior Morgan Pimentel, left, Patterson junior Tatianna Tafoya, center, and Livingston senior Alexi Gonzalez, right, walk down the fairway toward the green during the WAC Championship at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
