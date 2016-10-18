Hawks' Budenholzer leveled in collision near team bench

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was escorted to the locker room late in the first half of Tuesday night's game against New Orleans after being bowled over by Pelicans guard Langston Galloway.
The Hawks said Budenholzer was "OK" but would not return to the game.
It was a bad night for coaches. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry was sick and unable to join his team on the bench.
Budenholzer already had his right hand in a brace and his arm in a sling after suffering a broken finger that required surgery on Monday. Following the second-quarter collision as Galloway was chasing a loose ball, Budenholzer was helped to his feet. He sat on the bench for a few minutes, grimacing in obvious pain, before being escorted to the locker room.
It was not immediately known if Budenholzer aggravated his hand injury in the collision.
New Orleans assistant coach Darren Erman filled in for Gentry, who had "stomach discomfort," according to the team.
Comments