Pavelski's late goal lifts Sharks past Islanders 3-2

Joe Pavelski scored with 2:11 left to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
Melker Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored to help the Sharks win for the third time in four games. Joe Thornton and Brent Burns had two assists each, giving both five on the season. Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to win his NHL debut.
On the tiebreaking goal, Thornton sent a pass into the slot and Pavelski deflected it in. It gave Pavelski his fifth point in two games after he had a goal and three assists in the Sharks' 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday.
The Islanders trailed 1-0 after getting outplayed in the first period, but picked it up in the second and took the lead with two goals 2:10 apart in the middle of the period.
