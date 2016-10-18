Point scores shootout winner, Lightning beat Panthers 4-3

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal in the sixth round of a shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Point's goal came three rounds after it seemed Tampa Bay had won the shootout 1-0.
After Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning in the third round, Vincent Trocheck appeared to fan on his initial shot before sending the puck into the net. It was called no goal on the ice but the ruling was overturned after a video review, tying the shootout at 1.
Lightning star Steven Stamkos forced overtime when he lifted a shot from along the goal line over James Reimer with 5.5 seconds left in the third period.
Michael Matheson scored his first NHL goal at 15:52 of the third to give Florida a 3-2 advantage.
