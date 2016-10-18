Illinois will mark end of arena renovation with ceremony

The University of Illinois says it will celebrate the end of its nearly three years of renovation work on the State Farm Center with a dedication ceremony Nov. 29.
The school said in a news release Tuesday that the ceremony marking the end of the $170 million project will be during the 8 p.m. game against North Carolina State.
The school built new locker rooms and added a new video board, new seats and concessions areas. The school also added luxury boxes and other premium seating.
The project also included adding State Farm as the name sponsor for what had been called the Assembly Hall. The school and Bloomington, Ill.-based insurance company signed a 30-year, $60 million deal in 2013.
Comments