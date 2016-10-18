Hossa's 500th goal helps Blackhawks beat Flyers 7-4

Marian Hossa was almost headed for an awkward celebration of his 500th career goal. Then the Chicago Blackhawks put together one final push, making sure it was a sweet night for their accomplished winger.
Artem Anisimov snapped a third-period tie with his first goal of the season and then had an empty-netter with 45 seconds left, helping the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 on Tuesday.
Artemi Panarin added two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks, who blew a 4-0 lead before closing strong for their second straight win after dropping their first two. NHL MVP Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season and collected three assists, and Dennis Rasmussen also scored during Chicago's three-goal first.
"Kind of reminded me of our last game, when we were in a really good spot and we let the other team get back in the game," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "But tonight I thought we did some better things across the board. We didn't give up a ton and we generated some high quality stuff as well."
Matt Read had two goals for Philadelphia, which dropped two of three on its season-opening road trip. Claude Giroux had three assists, and Steve Mason made nine saves in relief of a shaky Michal Neuvirth.
"The positive is the character to come back and tie the game in the third period," coach Dave Hakstol said. "To stay with it and do that is a positive. The thing we'll look at the other side is, just too loose on a couple of plays."
The 37-year-old Hossa slid a backhander through Neuvirth's legs at 5:04 of the second, becoming the 44th player to reach 500 career goals. The rugged forward, long one of the NHL's best two-way players, then skated behind the net and threw his arms in the air before celebrating with his teammates in front of Chicago's bench.
The crowd of 21,263 at the United Center roared when the milestone goal was announced, and Hossa waved his stick to acknowledge the standing ovation.
"What an amazing moment that was," Kane said. "You could tell he was excited. The crowd was excited. Pretty cool celebration with him coming over to the bench and getting everyone involved, too."
Hossa left in the third period after blocking a shot and said he would know more about the injury on Wednesday. After picking up an assist in each of Chicago's first three games, he was happy to get No. 500 out of the way.
"It feels great. Doing it at home in front of our fans, I can't be happier," he said. "And the guys end up winning this game. It feels great."
Hossa's power-play goal chased Neuvirth and gave Chicago a 4-0 lead, but Philadelphia responded with four goals in a 5 1/2-minute span overlapping the second and third periods. Wayne Simmonds, who hit the left post on two different shots, tied it at 4 on the power play at 3:49 of the third.
The Flyers had all the momentum before Panarin stepped up in his best game so far this season. The Calder Trophy winner found a wide-open Anisimov for the tiebreaking goal at 10:24, and then finished off a 2-on-1 with Kane, beating Mason for a 6-4 lead with 3:57 to go.
Panarin was kept off the scoresheet during the Blackhawks' first three games. Anisimov added two assists for a four-point night after he entered with just an assist so far this year.
"We just tried to play a simple game," Anisimov said. "The momentum came our way (at the end)."
Sean Couturier also scored for Philadelphia, which went 2 for 4 on the power play after it was unsuccessful on its first six attempts with the man advantage so far this season.
"We never give up," Simmonds said. "I don't think we ever have ever since I've been here. We've always been a team who's been able to come back. Obviously that's not the situation you want to be in. We made a good push, but we turned the puck over a couple too many times."
NOTES: Flyers F Michael Raffl departed in the second with an upper-body injury. ... Corey Crawford made 23 saves for Chicago. ... Blackhawks F Ryan Hartman (lower body) missed his second straight game. ... The Flyers scratched Cs Brayden Schenn and Nick Cousins and were without suspended D Radko Gudas.
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host the Anaheim Ducks in their home opener Thursday night.
Blackhawks: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.
