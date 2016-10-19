Surdich on Bowling: Merced/Atwater 500 Club Invitational on tap

The Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club is hosting its 44th annual No-Tap Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.
Entry fee for the USBC-certified tournament is $25, which includes a buffet lunch and bowling towel. The tournament has three divisions according to your average. Division winners will receive $100 added to their regular winnings. Each division winner will receive a plaque. They have an outstanding raffle, door prizes and a 50/50 split. It has become one of the top women’s 500 club tournaments in the valley.
Don’t miss out. Bowl with your friends and meet new ones. Nonmembers can join for $20, which includes a club shirt if you have rolled a sanctioned 500 series in league or tournament play. Annual dues are $10. Closing date for the invitational is Friday, Oct. 21. Walk-ins will not be accepted. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Julie Egleston at julieegleston@aol.com or 209-595-3448.
Locals cash in at Modesto 500 Invitational – More than 15 members of our Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club rolled recently at the 44th annual Modesto Women’s 500 Club Invitational in Modesto. LaDonna Stone took second place in the A division with a 650 to earn $91. Rikki Cascia was sixth with a 616 for $57. In the B division, Alice Stove was second with a 616 for $90. Phyllis Wallbaum was fifth with a 596 for $66.
Top Dog senior tournament – We have several senior bowlers who can compete in this tournament. You still have time to get your entry in for the seventh annual Top Dog Senior Scratch Tournament at McHenry Bowl in Modesto on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m. The tourney is open to all current USBC members who are 55 or older.
The tourney has four rounds with a cut at the end of each. In Round 1, everyone bowls four games, moving lanes each game. Bowlers with the top 20 scores advance to Round 2 for one more game. In Round 3, the top 10 bowl one more game, and the top four bowl a stepladder final round.
Entry is $44 and the prize fund will be paid on a 1-to-4 ratio. The tournament is USBC certified. Entries close at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Call Terry Warning at 209-571-2695.
Shooting stars – In the Commercial Classic, John Lema rolled a 264 game for a 637 set. In the Guys & Dolls, Bryan Rivas had a super 698. In the Central Valley Nisei, Doug Laidlaw rolled a 269 game and a 657 set.
Remember when – From the pages of the Merced-Atwater Bowling News: The Merced/Atwater Women’s Bowling Association held their annual City Tournament in March 1978 at Bellevue Bowl. A field of 70 teams, the Late Comers of Diana Mills, Sandy Harris, Julia Acosta, Emelia Acosta and Janie Schropp took first-place honors. The second-place team was the Miss Haps of Conly Gilbert, Ruby Bradford, Earnestine Portis, Cathy Bautista, and Linda Clifton. The Late Comers rolled a 3,122, while the Miss Haps came in with a 3,063. Marie Herrera and Jo Lefler rolled a whopping 1,289 to take the doubles title from a field of 126 bowlers. Second place went to Kathy Shimkus and Donna Beckman with a 1,286. Out of 252 bowlers, the singles title went to Mary Jane McMurry with a 705 series. Donna Beckman came in second with a 696 score. Joan Goeken won the All-Events scratch division with a 1,732. Betty Brown took second with a 1,693. In the All-Events handicap division, Janet Veregge came in with a 1,974 for first place. Second place went to Bernita Givens with a 1,968.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Verna Fellows 212, Nanette Waggoner 190, Eric Hickman 245, Dawn Fernandez 241, Julie Herr 187, Kim Deathriage 182, Steven Sanchez 193, Betty Stout 190, Betty Brown 188, Tom Ragsdale 181, Rod Hoofard 223, Bruno Holte 237, Julie Flowers 245, Ron Labuga 179, Mike Giordano 247, Mitsuko Morimoto 153, Terry Dvorak 191, Jorge Segura 228, Jim Rowton 198, Billy Pimentel 179, Val Penman 183, Marcus Kendrick 204, Cindy Souza 181.
SERIES LEADERS: Verna Fellows 529, Janie Schropp 529, Jorge Segura 545, Dick Miller 562, Jenny Avellar 563, Roy Browning 567, Barbara Bustos 569, Lew Reese 577, Dave Porter 590, Bryan Sziraki 650, Tommy Cardoza 653, Sean Kucius 671.
Comments