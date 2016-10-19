Hamilton planning to take more pics, have more fun

Smile! Lewis Hamilton says he won't stop having fun and has no plans to put his phone down.
Hamilton told The Associated Press on Wednesday night he'll probably have his phone on hand and take more pictures during Thursday drivers' news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix in Texas. Similar antics two weeks ago in Japan earned him sharp criticism from some media, prompting him to walk out of a meeting with reporters after qualifying.
Those actions also earned him a return trip to official news conference in Austin.
"Free opportunity for me to show my good looks and have fun," Hamilton said. "My phone will probably be there for me, we'll see. I'll definitely take a picture."
Hamilton said he likes taking pictures during the news conference to show to his friends and followers on social media.
"They don't know what it's like sitting in that chair (with other drivers) in that room seeing all those cameras," Hamilton said. "I'm never going to change that ... That's why I have more follows than any other drivers."
Hamilton's mood is being watched closely over the final month of the season as he trails teammate Nico Rosberg in the championship chase by 33 points with four races to go.
Hamilton said he'll shed the testy side on display in Japan.
"I believe I'm going to be having fun. What I like about life is being spontaneous. You don't know what's going to happen. Hopefully it's respectful, light-hearted fun," Hamilton said. "I am who I am. I'm not going to change what I do."
