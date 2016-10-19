El Capitan girls water polo takes CCC title with 10-9 win over Buhach Colony

El Capitan's Hope Stokes (7) shoots the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony goalkeeper Regina Navarro (1) makes a save during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
El Capitan's Madison Nolen (3) guards Buhach Colony's Pam Solano (4) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
Buhach Colony's Ashland Alcorn (14) controls the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
Buhach Colony's Pam Solano (4) looks to pass during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride (2) reaches for the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
El Capitan's Alex Jasso (10) is guarded by Buhach Colony's Joslyn Campos (13) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
El Capitan's Marion Carpenter (8) looks to pass while being guarded by Buhach Colony's Kaylee Robertson (11) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
El Capitan's Hope Stokes (7) blocks a pass by Buhach Colony's Pam Solano (4) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
Buhach Colony's Pam Solano (4) shoots the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title.
El Capitan's Marion Carpenter (8) shakes hands with Buhach Colony players after the Gauchos beat the Thunder 10-9 to clinch the CCC title at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
