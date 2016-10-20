Carey Price makes 27 saves, Canadiens beat Coyotes 5-2

Carey Price made 27 saves in his season debut to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Thursday night.
Price made his first NHL start since injuring his right knee on Nov. 25, 2015. He also missed the first three games of this season because of the flu. Alexei Emelin, Torrey Mitchell, Shea Weber, Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen scored for Montreal (3-0-1).
Jakob Chychrun and Laurent Dauphin scored for the Coyotes.
Playing for the injured Coyotes starter Mike Smith, backup Louis Domingue allowed four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the second period. Justin Peters stopped 23 of 24 shots in relief. Arizona dropped to 1-2-0.
Price wasn't tested much in the first period, easing back into NHL action by making eight fairly easy saves
Things weren't as smooth in the second. A sprawled-out Price was helpless against Chychrun at 6:36 for Arizona's first of the night to make it 4-1. The Coyotes scores again with 3:11 left in the period, a short-handed goal after a bad giveaway by Nathan Beaulieu in his own zone.
Montreal put the game out of reach with three goals in less than 4 minutes in the second period.
Mitchell made it 2-0 with a one-timer at 2:07 off a beautiful cross-ice pass from Beaulieu. Weber then scored his first in a Canadiens uniform 2 minutes later with a hard slap shot through traffic. Galchenyuk dangled around Arizona captain Shane Doan before beating Domingue with a wrister at 5:49 to make it 4-0.
Lehkonen fired home his second of the season to make it 5-2 in the third.
Emelin opened the scoring for the Canadiens at 13:20 of the first period. Using Andrew Shaw as a screen, he beat Domingue with a slap shot between pad and blocker.
NOTES: Price is 8-0-0 in his career against the Coyotes. ... Emelin scored for the first time since March 17. ... Montreal defenseman Zach Redmond broke his foot during practice Thursday morning. He's expected to be sidelined six weeks.
