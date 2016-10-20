Stinson runs for 127 yards, ETSU beats WV Wesleyan 38-7

Jajuan Stinson ran for 127 yards on Thursday night and East Tennessee State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-7 win over West Virginia Wesleyan.
Stinson had a career-long 66-yard run in the middle of the third quarter which opened a four-play, 81-yard touchdown drive. Dontavius Monroe's 7-yard TD run capped that drive for (3-4) a 31-7 lead and WV Wesleyan fumbled the ensuing kickoff to set up the Bucs' final points on Falon Lee's 3-yard TD run.
Austin Herink completed 9 of 14 passes and scored ETSU's first two touchdowns on 14- and 1-yard keepers. Stinson made it 21-0 on a 19-yard run with 57 seconds left in the first half.
The Bobcats answered with their only points on a seven-play, 68-yard drive capped by Ryan Deal's 4-yard pass to Ian Waddell as the first half ended.
Deal finished 19 of 27 for 169 yards and a touchdown.
