Buhach Colony volleyball defeats El Capitan 3-0

Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) celebrates a Thunder point during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior Adyn Walton-Allen high-fives teammates at the start of a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior Ariana Johnson (15) jumps to spike the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) and sophomore Morgan Johnson (12) go up for a block during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) spikes the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior Ariana Johnson (15) hugs teammates while celebrating a Gauchos point during a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) jumps to set the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior McKenzie Powell (14) hits the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan coach Maycol Fernandez, right, speaks with senior Adyn Walton-Allen (11) during a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Mallory Pazin (11) sets the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony head coach Andy Hill high-fives his players during a timeout of a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan junior Makenzie Webber (12) sets the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) spikes the ball during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The El Capitan Gauchos celebrate a point during a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco (1) tips the ball over the net during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior Kelsey Davis (13) hits the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) celebrates a point during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com