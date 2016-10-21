Rypien helps No. 14 Boise State hold off BYU, 28-27

Brett Rypien threw for 442 yards and three touchdowns as No. 14 Boise State overcame five turnovers to hold off BYU 28-27 Thursday night.
The Broncos (7-0), who won their 23rd straight non-conference home game, needed a stout defensive performance and a blocked field goal to secure the win.
Boise State seemed to be battling itself as well as BYU with all the miscues on offense.
"I think it shows the will of this team," Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo said. "We scratched and clawed and were able to get the win. This is a confidence booster for this team."
BYU (4-4) attempted a 45-yard game-winning field goal with 16 seconds remaining, but Rhett Almond's kick was blocked. However, the ball didn't cross the line of scrimmage and Mitch Juergens recovered for BYU, giving the Cougars the ball at the Boise State 42 with 8 seconds left.
The Cougars, who beat Boise State on a last-minute Hail Mary play last season, couldn't duplicate the magic on the final play of the game as the ball was knocked down in the end zone.
It was another narrow defeat for BYU, which has lost all four games by a combined eight points.
"We had five turnovers and we were able to take care of the football, which is what kept us in the game," BYU coach Salani Sitake said. "When you're ahead 5-0 in the turnover battle, you shouldn't even be in the game. That says a lot about how good this Boise State team is."
BYU, which was without leading rusher Jamaal Williams due to an ankle injury suffered in practice this week, mustered just 322 yards of offense, well below its 405 yards per game average.
However, it was still almost enough for the upset-minded Cougars.
BYU took a 27-21 lead with 13:33 remaining on a 37-yard field goal by Almond.
Then Boise State's offense came to life for the first time in the second half.
Rypien engineered a 10-play, 90-yard drive that ended in a 4-yard touchdown run by Jeremy McNichols with 10:37 remaining. Tyler Rausa's extra point gave the Broncos a 28-27 lead that withstood BYU's last-minute rally.
McNichols rushed for 140 yards and had 109 yards receiving along with a pair of touchdowns. Thomas Sperbeck also had 109 yards receiving on nine catches, his 11th career game with more than 100 yards receiving.
TAKEAWAYS
BYU: The Cougars have a chance to finish the season strong against a softer schedule that doesn't include any Power 5 schools.
Boise State: The Broncos remain in position to secure a New Year's Six bowl berth if it continues winning and Houston stumbles.
UP NEXT
BYU: The Cougars take a week off before returning to the road for a game at Cincinnati on Nov. 5.
Boise State: The Broncos will take advantage of the extra couple days to prepare for a road tilt with divisional foe Wyoming next Saturday.
