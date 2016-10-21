European Olympic body: Hickey's health deteriorating in Rio

The acting head of the European Olympic Committees has called for its president, Patrick Hickey, to be allowed to leave Brazil and return to Ireland for health reasons.
Hickey is not permitted to leave Brazil, where he was arrested during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August on ticket scalping charges and awaits possible trial.
Hickey, who has denied wrongdoing, has temporarily stepped down from all his Olympic positions pending a resolution of his case. He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee's executive board.
Acting EOC president Janez Kocijancic says Hickey's "health is deteriorating." He says the Irishman has heart problems and doctors "suggest that he should be treated in Ireland."
Kocijancic adds that Hickey "deserves much better treatment" and "the opportunity to prove his innocence and he must be returned home to improve his health."
