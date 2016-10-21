Nyquist leads Red Wings past Predators, 5-3

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night.
Justin Abdelkader, Drew Miller, Tomas Tatar and Darren Helm also scored as Detroit won its third straight. Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.
P.K. Subban, Mike Ribeiro and Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, which has lost three straight. Pekka Rinne finished with 38 saves.
Fisher's power-play goal with 4:46 pulled the Predators to 4-3 as he tipped in Roman Josi's shot from the point. It was Fisher's third goal, all on the power play.
However, Helm had an empty-net power-play score with 22 seconds left for his fourth goal of the season to seal the win.
Tatar gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead 1:10 into the third period with a wrist shot from high in the right circle for his first of the season.
Nyquist made it 4-2, with 8:33 left, with his first goal. He scored on a breakaway after a turnover by Nashville's Filip Forsberg in the Predators' zone.
Abdelkader's power-play goal gave Detroit a 1-0 lead, 5:17 into the second. The rebound of Ryan Sproul's shot from the point trickled in off of Abdelkader's backside.
Nashville coach Peter Laviolette unsuccessfully challenged the goal, because it appeared Abdelkader may have interfered with Rinne.
The Predators then scored two power-play goals 18 seconds apart to take the lead.
With Tatar (interference) and Danny DeKeyser (delay of game) in the penalty box, Subban got his second goal of the season, which came on a one-time slap shot from the high slot with 5:47 left in the middle period.
That brought Tatar back but Ribeiro put in a rebound with 5:29 remaining in the period to give the Predators a 2-1 lead. It was Ribeiro's first goal.
Miller's tied it 2-2 with 40 seconds left in the second period as he beat Rinne with a one-timer from a bad angle deep in the left circle. It was Miller's second goal and second in two games.
Predators center Ryan Johansen and right wing Craig Smith left the game after the second period.
NOTE: Detroit F Dylan Larkin moved from center, where he played the first four games of the season, to right wing, on a line centered by Frans Nielsen and Abdelkader on left wing. Larkin is a natural center but played the wing in his rookie season last year. ... The Predators were without D Anthony Bitetto (upper body) and RW Miikka Salomaki (upper body.
