Drayer's 2nd TD gives St. Francis 14-10 win over Duquesne

Zack Drayer scored his second touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 50 seconds remaining to give St. Francis to a 14-10 victory over Duquesne on Friday night.
Drayer's scored capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive that included his 23-yard pass to Kameron Lewis on fourth-and-12 that took the ball to the Duquesne 43.
On a wet, windy night, Drayer only completed 9 of 22 passes for 157 yards but he connected with Lewis on an 83-yarder to set up his first TD. The bomb came on the first play after a Jermaine Ponder interception for the Red Flash (5-3, 3-0 Northeast). On the next play Drayer plowed into the end zone from the 1, making it 7-3 at halftime. Lewis finished with 135 yards on four catches.
The Dukes (4-3, 1-1) took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by A.J. Hines, who had 123 yards on 25 carries. That capped a four-play, 41-yard drive following an interception by Jonathant Istache.
