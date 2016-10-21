Merced football defeats Buhach Colony 42-13

Merced senior running back Paul Scoggins (6) jumps to make a catch during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Buhach Colony Thunder take the field during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Buhach Colony Thunder get fired up before a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior running back Rayveon Slaton (22) rushes upfield during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior running back Alejandro Andrade (5) rushes upfield during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (1) intercepts a Buhach Colony pass during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony head coach Kevin Navarra looks on during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Buhach Colony cheerleaders pump up the crowd during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) drops back to pass during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) rushes behind teammate and blocker sophomore Kyle Beaudry (4) during a game against Merced at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren (1) scrambles upfield during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) is wrapped up by the Merced defense during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) pulls in a pass during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced cheerleading squad cheer on the Bears during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Tanner Pellissier (9) comes down with a catch during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) turns upfield during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Keanu Wilkinson (36) is wrapped up after recovering a Buhach Colony fumble during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) rushes during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The Bears beat the Thunder 42-13.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com