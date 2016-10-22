Toro Rosso retains Russian driver Kvyat for 2017

Scuderia Toro Rosso has announced that Russian driver Daniil Kvyat will return to the team for the 2017 season.
Kvyat drove for Toro Rosso in 2014, then moved up to Red Bull in 2015. That stint didn't last long however, as Red Bull elevated 19-year-old Max Verstappen into Kvyat's seat before the Spanish Grand Prix in May, which Verstappen won . That move came despite Kvyat finishing on the podium in China in the third race of the season.
Kvyat has scored only 25 total points this season. Despite speculation he would get left out of Toro Rosso's future plans, the team decided to keep its driver lineup intact along with Spain's Carlos Sainz.
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost said Kvyat has shown good form in recent races, which included a top 10 finish in Singapore.
