Hansen shares lead of Portugal Masters after 3 rounds

A year after announcing his retirement from full-time golf, Anders Hansen took a share of the lead at the Portugal Masters after going 9-under 62 through the third round on Saturday.
The Danish golfer shares a one-stroke lead with Finland's Mikko Korhonen.
Hansen made nine birdies in a flawless round.
The 46-year-old Hansen announced he was retiring at the Oceanico Victoria golf club after playing the Portugal Masters last year. He was able to keep playing on a part-time basis in 2016 because he was among the top 40 on the career money list.
"I didn't really have a strategy, just go out and play, and just try to enjoy it," Hansen said. "I'm very happy where I am and there is no re-think about starting playing golf again. It probably helps a little bit because it doesn't really matter to me either way."
Padraig Harrington is one stroke behind Hansen and Korhonen.
Defending champion Andy Sullivan, Paul Lawrie, and Chris Paisley are all two shots back.
