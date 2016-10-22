Bobrovsky stops 32 shots, Blue Jackets beat Stars 3-0

Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves in his 13th career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Saturday night.
The Blue Jackets won their second game in two nights after losing their first two games of the season. Dallas is 0-1-1 in the last two games, both at home.
Josh Anderson, Scott Hartnell and Matt Calvert scored for Columbus.
Anderson's goal came at 16:04 of the second period. Boone Jenner passed across the goal mouth and Anderson tapped in the puck from the left side before Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen could slide back into position.
Hartnell scored at 9:02 of the third period. Calvert added an empty-net goal with 1:12 to play.
Columbus has won seven of the last 10 games between the teams. Bobrovsky is 8-1-1 in his career vs. Dallas
Lehtonen had 23 saves.
Dallas outshot the Blue Jackets 9-7 in the scoreless first period, and had nothing to show for a 15-8 advantage in shots on goal in the second.
The Stars' best scoring chance came midway through the second period, when Bobrovsky stopped Devin Shore's tip-in attempt.
Anderson's goal came with Dallas captain Jamie Benn and the Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky were in the penalty box for fighting.
The goal was set up after a Dallas pass intended for Brett Ritchie, skating in toward the goal, didn't reach him because it hit a linesman. Ritchie was late in skating back on defense, so Columbus had a manpower advantage.
Hartnell beat Lehtonen 1-on-1 with a low shot after taking a pass from Karlsson in the right faceoff circle.
Columbus' Cam Atkinson sent a penalty shot wide left at 9:39 of the third period. It was awarded because the Stars' John Klingberg slid his stick into Atkinson's path on a short-handed breakaway.
NOTES: Dallas' injury-riddled front line was without two forwards hurt in Thursday's game. Patrick Sharp (concussion-like symptoms) was placed on injured reserve, and Patrick Eaves (lower-body injury) was scratched. Taking their places were Ales Hemsky, back from a groin injury, and Gemel Smith, recalled from Texas of the AHL for his NHL debut. ... The Blue Jackets were without D Ryan Murray, who was elbowed in the jaw during Friday's win over Chicago. ... Columbus was 0 for 2 on the power play and Dallas 0 for 5, but two of those lasted just 3 seconds each.
UP NEXT
Blue Jackets: Columbus, in a stretch of five games in eight days, will play the second of four straight road games on Tuesday at Los Angeles.
Stars: They'll complete a three-game home stand on Tuesday against Winnipeg.
