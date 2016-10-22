Louisiana-Lafayette cruises to 27-3 win over Texas State

Elijah McGuire ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 27-3 win over Texas State on Saturday night.
McGuire had 20 carries and punched in his touchdowns from the 4 in the second quarter and from the 1 midway through the third. Anthony Jennings completed 18 of his 22 passes for 156 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown throw to Keenan Barnes, while Stevie Artigue had 36- and 42-yard field goals.
The win snapped a three-game skid for Louisiana-Lafayette (3-4, 2-2 Sun Belt).
Texas State (2-5, 0-3) got a 29-yard field goal from Marcus Ripley to cap the game's 12-play, 63-yard opening drive before being held scoreless the rest of the way as Louisiana-Lafayette piled up 392 total yards while holding the Bobcats to 79 yards rushing and 221 overall.
Tyler Jones was 20 of 28 for 142 yards passing to lead the Bobcats.
