Central Arkansas overtakes Lamar 22-12 in defensive struggle

Hayden Hildebrand threw a short scoring toss to Kelton Warren for the game-winning touchdown as Central Arkansas defeated Lamar 22-12 on Saturday night, remaining undefeated in the Southland Conference.
Central Arkansas (6-1, 5-0) scored a quick nine points in the third quarter — getting a safety when Lamar's Austin Krautz was tackled in the end zone and then the touchdown when Warren, lined up as the lone running back, caught a short toss from Hildebrand and charged straight ahead for the 20-yard score a minute later, making it 19-6.
The Bears have won five straight and stayed apace of Sam Houston State (7-0, 6-0). The teams meet Nov. 19.
Lamar (3-4, 3-2) managed 220 total yards — just 15 rushing — against the Bears. Central Arkansas' Tyler Williams broke up five passes, two in the end zone.
Andrew Allen completed 17 of 37 passes for 151 yards replacing starter Carson Earp.
