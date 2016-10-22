White tosses 4 TDs, Western Kentucky tops Old Dominion 59-24

Mike White threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns and Western Kentucky beat Old Dominion 59-24 on Saturday night.
Scoring came at will for Western Kentucky (5-3, 3-1 Conference USA), logging points on eight of its first nine possessions to lead 52-14 at halftime.
White completed 28 of 32 passes and tossed three of his four first-half touchdowns to Taywan Taylor for 6, 14 and 54 yards.
Taylor led the Hilltoppers receiving corps by hauling in 10 catches for 123 yards and three TDs.
Western Kentucky had 459 of its 624 yards of offense in the first half and averaged 9.2 yards per play to win its third straight over Old Dominion (4-3, 2-1).
Anthony Wales ran for 157 yards and the first of two touchdowns on a 44-yard run on Western Kentucky's opening drive.
David Washington threw for 236 yards and had both of his TD passes in the second quarter for the Monarchs — to Zach Pascal and Travis Fulgham — as the highlight of an otherwise dismal night. The Old Dominion run game sputtered for 67 yards.
Old Dominion defensive back Jamshyer McUmber was ejected after a brawl on the Monarchs sideline cleared both benches midway through the third quarter. Every player from both teams received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the incident, which was the second of the night after a minor on-field scuffle in the first half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Old Dominion: The Monarchs' three-game win streak came to an end. On top of losing McUmber from an ejection, sophomore defensive end Daniel Appouh was taken off the field in an ambulance for an unknown injury.
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers defense responded well after giving up 55 points at Louisiana Tech and 43 to Middle Tennessee State.
UP NEXT
Old Dominion: The Monarchs are on the road for a second straight week at UTEP on Saturday.
Western Kentucky: One win from bowl eligibility for a sixth straight season, the Hilltoppers travel to Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
