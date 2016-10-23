PGA Tour event raised $2.8 million for charity

Officials with the Travelers Championship golf tournament say this summer's PGA event raised more than $2.8 million for charity.
That is the highest amount in the history of the tournament, which began in 1952.
The tournament's primary charitable beneficiary was the ALS Clinic at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, which treats 250 Connecticut ALS patients annually.
ALS-specific causes were the charitable focus this year, following the 2015 announcement that Jay Fishman, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers, had been diagnosed with the disease.
Fishman died Aug. 19, just days after the tournament ended.
The tournament has distributed more than $13 million since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007.
Comments