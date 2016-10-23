Del Potro wins Stockholm title after 33-month drought

Juan Martin del Potro won the Stockholm Open on Sunday to end a 33-month title drought, beating sixth-seeded Jack Sock 7-5, 6-1.
Del Potro, who has struggled with wrist problems in recent years, won his 19th ATP tour title.
The Argentine, who did not drop a set during the tournament, broke his American opponent's serve four times in the final and never faced a break point.
The Olympic silver medalist had reached his second final of the year after beating 2013 champion Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals.
Comments