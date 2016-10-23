Sports

October 23, 2016 10:03 AM

Del Potro wins Stockholm title after 33-month drought

The Associated Press
STOCKHOLM

Juan Martin del Potro won the Stockholm Open on Sunday to end a 33-month title drought, beating sixth-seeded Jack Sock 7-5, 6-1.

Del Potro, who has struggled with wrist problems in recent years, won his 19th ATP tour title.

The Argentine, who did not drop a set during the tournament, broke his American opponent's serve four times in the final and never faced a break point.

The Olympic silver medalist had reached his second final of the year after beating 2013 champion Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Merced College dominates Reedley, 51-0

View more video

Sports Videos