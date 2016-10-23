PGA Tour to play official event in South Korea next year

The PGA Tour will play an official event in South Korea next year.
The tour and the CJ Corporation said Monday that The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges will be played Oct. 19-22 as part of the 2016-17 season. Nine Bridges is on Jeju Island off South Korea's southern coast.
The tournament will have a $9.25 million purse. The 78-man field will feature 60 players from the PGA Tour's FedExCup points list.
Nine Bridges was the site of a CJ-sponsored LPGA Tour event from 2002-05. CJ also sponsored the One Asian Tour's CJ Invitational from 2011-13.
The Presidents Cup matches between the United States and non-European international players was held last year at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon.
Comments