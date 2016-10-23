STAT WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Tech game was all about offense

Fans of prodigious offensive production came out of the college football weekend well satisfied.
No game produced bigger numbers than Oklahoma-Texas Tech. Here are the highlights:
— The teams set the NCAA all-division record for combined yards with 1,708, and the 125 points in the No. 16 Sooners' 66-59 victory were the second-most in a game involving a ranked team.
— Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and an NCAA record-tying 734 yards, his 819 yards of total offense broke the NCAA record, and he attempted a national season-high 88 passes.
— Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield threw for 545 yards and a school-record and nation-best seven touchdowns. Mahomes and Mayfield's combined 1,279 yards passing set an NCAA record.
— Mayfield, running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Dede Westbrook made OU the first FBS team in history to have a 500-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and 200-yard receiver in the same game. Mixon's 377 all-purpose yards were most in the nation this season.
Here are some of the other statistical feats:
GOBBLING YARDS ON GROUND
Four of the top nine rushing performances of the season occurred. Utah's Joe Williams had a national season-high 332 yards on 29 carries against UCLA. Wyoming's Brian Hill ran 29 times for 289 yards against Nevada for the second-best rushing total of the year, and his 144.3 yards a game is No. 2 on the season chart behind San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey (178 ypg).
LSU's Leonard Fournette, in his first game since missing a month because of an ankle injury, carried 16 times for a school-record 284 yards against Mississippi, the No. 4 performance of the season. And Oklahoma's Mixon rushed 31 times for 263 yards, ranking ninth on the season chart.
Other 200-yard performances: I'Tavius Mathers' 215 yards on 28 carries for Middle Tennessee against Missouri and Ryquell Armstead's 20 runs for 210 yards for Temple against USF.
RUN, RUN, RUN
Air Force's 87 rushing attempts against Hawaii were the most since Navy ran 93 times against Toledo in 2013. Air Force amassed 389 yards on the ground in its win.
HAPPY RETURNS
There were two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns. Memphis' Tony Pollard broke one against Navy, and Washington State's Robert Taylor did it against Arizona State. Cory Butler-Byrd had a 99-yard return for Utah against UCLA.
ROCKET MAN
Toledo's Cody Thompson caught four touchdown passes, all in the second half, against Central Michigan. Thompson is the fourth receiver in the nation to catch four balls for TDs in a game, and he has nine for the season. That's tied for fifth in the nation and second in the Mid-American Conference behind Western Michigan star Corey Davis' 11.
FOURTH-DOWN FUN
Army became the third team this season to convert five fourth downs. The Cadets went 5 for 7 on fourth downs against North Texas. They fumbled on the two fourth downs they didn't convert.
