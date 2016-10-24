Finnish fans celebrate surprise title for IFK Mariehamn

Fans of IFK Mariehamn have gathered in the main square of the remote Finnish town to celebrate their team's surprise league title.
"I feel very proud," the club's managing director, Peter Mattsson, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Monday, adding that "thousands" were expected to turn up for the party.
Watched by more than 4,000, Mariehamn clinched the Finnish title on Sunday with a 2-1 home victory over Ilves, from the industrial city of Tampere.
Mariehamn held off 11 other teams, including the traditionally strong Helsinki club, HJK, and defending champion SJK from western Finland. It ended three points clear of second-placed HJK for its first league title.
Local media dubbed the team "Leicester" after the surprise English Premier League champions last season.
Mariehamn, which has a population of 11,500, is the capital of the Aland islands off the southwestern Finnish coast
