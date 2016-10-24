Texans OL Derek Newton injures both knees against Broncos

Houston Texans right tackle Derek Newton has been carted off the field after hurting both knees while blocking Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller.
The Texans had no further updates on Newton.
Newton was dropping back to pass block midway through the first quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle and then his right one. He stayed down for several minutes, pounding the grass in frustration. Teammates Xavier Su'a-Filo and Duane Brown helped into onto the cart. Newton pounded the side of the cart as he was driven away Monday night.
The 28-year-old Newton didn't play last week because of an ankle injury.
In the second half, Houston safety Corey Moore and Broncos linebacker Dekoda Watson left to be examined for possible concussions. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall also went out with a leg injury and was questionable to return.
