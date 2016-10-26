Chicago, Boston marathon winner Jeptoo banned for 4 years

Former Chicago and Boston Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo has had her doping ban doubled to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
CAS says its panel stripped Jeptoo of her 2014 win in Boston, plus results, prize and appearance money dating back to April 17, 2014. The Kenyan runner previously lost her 2014 Chicago victory.
CAS said it upheld the IAAF's appeal to increase Jeptoo's original two-year ban, which was to expire this week. The panel says "it was obvious" she used EPO "as part of a scheme or plan" with her doctor.
Jeptoo was criticized for "deceptive and obstructive conduct throughout the (CAS) proceedings."
Now 35, Jeptoo tested positive in a September 2014 sample given during training for the Chicago race.
